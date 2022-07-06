You are here
LIVE: 133rd day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

LIVE: 133rd day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The war continues. On Tuesday, a set of principles for steeringKyiv’s recovery were adopted at the close of the Ukraine Recovery Conference held in the Swiss town of Lugano.

07:08

🤡 Magomed Daudov proudly receives the status of "the most stupid Kadyrovets"

He stated that Chechen TikTokers are in #Ukraine because they defend Islam. pic.twitter.com/x62yfglAPF

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 5, 2022


