Ukraine will regroup and retake Luhansk: Kira Rudik

Kira Rudik, the head of the Ukrainian Golos political party was the Guest of Tuesday’s World News. The politician talked about the recent developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to Mrs Rudik, what Ukraine and the whole world need right now is to make sure that Russia will not be able to afford to continue the war. She stated that imposing sanctions is one of the ways to achieve that.

The leader of the Golos party spoke about Ukraine’s plans for the Luhansk region. Unfortunately due to the advancement of Russian troops Ukraine’s military had to retreat from the region, however, the long-term plan is to regroup its forces and later on take back the region from under Russian control.

Kira Rudik also mentioned the issue of Ukrainian grain exports and how retaking Snake Island is key to achieving food security around the world. “Before the war, Ukraine was one of the top three countries of producers of wheat, grains, sunflower oil, tomatoes and corn,” she said.

The head of the Golos party also pointed out that “I don’t think that there are any negotiations about peace or any agreement. The only thing that needs to be negotiated is unblocking Ukrainian ports and of course exchange of the captives the rest is not on the table.”