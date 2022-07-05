Rock Rachon 5.07

In this episode of TVP World’s Rock Rachon, the host of the programme Michał Rachoń discussed Luthunia’s recent decision to implement sanctions against the transit of certain Russian goods through its territory that sparked political turmoil between both countries and within the European Union. Some Union countries see the transit between mainland Russia and the Kalinigrad exclave as between two parts of Russia, wanting to exempt the transit through Lithuania from sanctions.

However, Lithuania stands firm in its decision to implement EU sanctions, despite Russian threats of a forceful reaction to defend its national interests. According to Lithuanian officials, any exemptions would send a wrong signal to Russia.

Since Lithuania and Poland joined NATO the strip of land between the Kalinigrad exclave and Russia has been the focus of NATO’s military and political attention. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that the Suwałki Gap is the weakest point of NATO’s collective defence.

Recently NATO leaders gathered for a summit in Madrid, four months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russians are still trying to scare NATO countries in the hope that they will step back and stop their aid to Ukraine.

The first guest of the show was Robert Pszczel, an independent security policy expert and Senior Fellow at the Casimir Pulaski Foundation.

According to him this NATO Summit “is no exception in terms of the magnitude and importance of the decisions taken, because they basically changed the model that was dominant, if you like that, that was the model of NATO when it comes to the defence and deterrence. Not to mention of course other decisions such as the invitation for Sweden and Finland to join and naming actually Russia as the main and de facto immediate threat to the security of the Euroatlantic area”.

Rock Rachon’s Second guest Marcin Przydacz, the Polish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs talked about the Ukraine Recovery Conference that has just ended in Lugano, Switzerland.