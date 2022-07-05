Warsaw bakery sparks outrage after posting images of children with ‘phallic-shaped’ pastries

Opening at the beginning of July, the ‘Dickery’ pastry shop in Warsaw which also sells ice creams said it hoped that the shape of the products would ‘evoke thoughts of joy, equality and acceptance.’

Dickery

A bakery selling pastries in the shape of male and female genitalia has sparked outrage in Poland with politicians slamming the foodstuff as ‘the worst sewage in the Western world.’

Opening at the beginning of July, the ‘Dickery’ pastry shop in Warsaw which also sells ice creams said it hoped that the shape of the products would ‘evoke thoughts of joy, equality and acceptance.’

Politicians from the country’s conservative Konfederacja party have blasted the bakery’ after photos appeared on social media of children being served the phallic-shaped foods.Dickery

Billing itself as the ‘hottest bakery’ it added that the penis and vagina-shaped goods were named HERO and SHERO because ‘our culture does not talk much about sexuality and does not allow us to be fully ourselves.”

It added: “We did not have the courage to call them by their names.”

Other photos posted on the company’s social media show phallic ice creams being dipped in sauce.Dickery

Now politicians from the country’s conservative Konfederacja party have blasted the ‘erotic bakery’ after photos appeared on social media of children being served the phallic-shaped foods.

The party’s Krzysztof Bosak said: “It is sad that the worst sewage of the Western world has already poured into Poland, it destroys the hearts, minds and bodies of children and young people.”

The bakery also sells ice creams.Dickery

Other photos posted on the company’s social media show phallic ice creams being dipped in sauce.