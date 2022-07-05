Business Arena 5.07

In Thursday’s episode, our host David Kennedy kicked off the show with our main stories which were: power outage fear in France and Iran issue in French-Israeli talks.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered a shift in European power production sources and forced the governments to rethink their long-term energy policies. The European Union is now on track to reduce reliance on Russian gas sharply before eliminating it entirely. Yet, with coal and nuclear phaseouts taking place across Europe – Germany will close its remaining reactors in December and will get rid of all coal by 2030 – natural gas was expected to play a key role in the energy transition. Our guest was Aura Sabadus, senior energy journalist, ICIS.com.

Also on the programme:

Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid travels to Paris for a one-day trip involving a meeting with French President Macron. On his first official visit since being appointed prime minister to discuss the Iran deal and express Israel’s concerns.

Among other topics, we looked at, were:

– Norwegian offshore workers began a strike on Tuesday that will reduce oil and gas output. The strike, in which workers are demanding wage hikes to compensate for rising inflation, comes amid high oil and gas prices, with supplies of natural gas to Europe especially tight after Russian export cutbacks.

– Chinese electronics have been flooding the Russian market, filling some of the void left by western companies who halted sales in the country after the Kremlin’s decision to invade Ukraine. Mobile phone makers from the Asian country are the ones who, especially benefited from major producers including Apple and Samsung leaving Russia.

– A fully unregulated crypto trade for European users will soon become a thing of the past, as EU lawmakers propose new laws to harmonize the market. The deal is expected to come into place at the end of 2023 in a bid to protect the market against abuse and manipulation.