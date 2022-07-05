Pulse of Culture 5.07

In this instalment of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture our host Katarzyna Sanocka took a closer look at the 2022 Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, one of the most prominent art institutions in the world. This year’s theme of the exhibition was “Climate”.

According to the Royal Academy’s official website, “summer at the RA is not just a time of year, it’s the world’s most joyful art experience. Run without interruption since 1769, the Summer Exhibition showcases art in all forms, from prints, painting, film and photography, to architectural works and sculpture by invited artists, Royal Academicians and emerging talent.

This episode also focused on the 27th edition of the Summer Jazz Festival in Kraków, southern Poland. Different jazz bands from all over the world will perform around the city of Kraków throughout the entire month of June.

Other events covered by this episode include the opening of the New Crown Treasury at the Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, the opening of the Gallery of Young Polish Art in Paris and the Boi Bumba Festival in Brasil.