Poland will quickly ratify Sweden’s and Finland’s Nato accession

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland is determined to ratify Sweden’s and Finland’s accession to Nato during the summer holidays, the government spokesman has said.

“Since the very beginning, we have wanted to take this decision as soon as possible,” Piotr Mueller told reporters on Tuesday.

The 30 Nato allies signed off on the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland earlier on Tuesday, sending them to the Alliance capitals for legislative approvals.

They formally approved decisions made at a Nato summit in Madrid last week, when the leaders of member nations invited the two countries to join the Alliance.

“I think that the entire process should be completed during the summer holidays as we still have several sittings of the Sejm, (the lower house of parliament, before summer recess – PAP),” Mueller said.

A special law adopted by parliament is needed for the Polish president to ratify the North Atlantic Treaty protocol regarding the two countries’ accession to the Alliance.