Defence minister signs deal for 70 unmanned carrier turrets

The agreement was signed at the producer's site in Stalowa Wola, south-eastern Poland, on Tuesday.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Mariusz Błaszczak, Poland’s defence minister, has signed an agreement for the delivery of 70 unmanned turret systems for the Rosomak wheeled armoured personnel carrier.

According to Błaszczak, the deliveries will commence earlier than expected.

“We believed that the first deliveries will take place in two years’ time, but after intensive consultations today it turned out that HSW (the turret manufacturer – PAP) is able to produce the first units as early as next year, and it’s very good news,” Błaszczak said and stressed that the ZSSW-30 remotely-controlled turret system has been designed in Poland.

The value of the contract, which the Defence Ministry signed with HSW and WB Electronics, is PLN 1.7 billion (EUR 357 million). The turrets will be equipped with a 30mm cannon and an integrated 7.62mm machine gun. A twin launcher of the Spike guided anti-tank missiles is an additional feature of the product.

“So the weaponry is really strong and offers an advantage on the battlefield,” Błaszczak said.

Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW) is a state-owned arms producer.