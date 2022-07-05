Ukraine’s partners agree on principles for country’s recovery

On Tuesday, a set of principles for steeringKyiv’s recovery were adopted at the close of the Ukraine Recovery Conference held in the Swiss town of Lugano. Representatives from more than 40 countries and international organisations welcomed the commitments that provide political, financial and technical support in rebuilding Ukraine after the war.

Signatories of the Lugano Principles welcomed the commitments that provide political, financial, and technical support as well as guiding the reconstruction effort, which is estimated to cost Kyiv up to USD 750 billion.

They also condemned Russia’s military aggression “in the strongest terms” and urged Moscow to withdraw its troops without delay.

The draft Recovery and Development Plan under the leadership of #Ukraine, which I presented yesterday at the #URC2022, was recognized as the main framework document that sets the direction of the recovery process. Let's restore Ukraine together! pic.twitter.com/FQQkidwJry

— Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) July 5, 2022

Lugano Principles

The principles emphasise partnership between Ukraine and its international supporters, and also focus on domestic reforms.

Transparency, accountability and respect for the law were of primary importance for the signatories of the principles, stressing the importance of democratic participation and inclusion of the entireUkrainian society, for taking part in the reconstruction.

“Lifting the country from the rubles requires cooperation partners from all over the world. In order to address this challenge, we have to act in the spirit of unity and solidarity. The reconstruction of Ukraine should become a well-anchored topic of international discussion in all international organisations,” Polish Deputy Prime Minister Piotr Gliński said, representing Poland at the Recovery Conference.

The main objectives of Ukraine’s National Recovery Plan include providing “economic, social and environmental resilience in the marathon to victory”, finding “efficient solutions for the soonest recovery of the crucial economic and social processes, and natural ecosystems”, and developing “a modernisation plan to ensure expedited sustainable economic growth and wellbeing of the people”.