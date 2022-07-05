Eastern Express 5.07

Mass protests in the Karakalpak Autonomous Republic of Uzbekistan began on July 1 – in an autonomous region of western Uzbekistan that covers around 40 percent of the country’s territory and accounts for around seven percent of its 35 million population. Several people have already been declared as dead, due to the unrest.

The protests were sparked by the proposal to introduce a new constitution, which would deprive the region of its autonomy, and would include the right to secession. The government in Tashkent reacted to the protests by bringing in a state of emergency while later scrapping the proposed reforms.

Uzbek authorities used force against the protestors, with reports counting more than 1,000 dead and over 1,000 wounded, some being serious injuries.

🇺🇿Protests against the amendments to the Uzbek constitution continue for a second day in #Uzbekistan

The situation in #Karakalpakstan remains extremely tense, a state of emergency has been introduced until 2 August. pic.twitter.com/GwKCDM0cH8

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 2, 2022

As a consequence of the protests, Uzbekistan’s president withdrew the amendments to the country’s constitution limiting Karakalpatya’s autonomy, while imposing a state of emergency in this region until August 2, 2022. The protests are still ongoing, according to recent reports.

This episode also covered the issue of Russia sending political opponents to mental health institutions, Chinese companies taking over Russian markets, US companies deciding not to send vaccines to Russia and also the financial crisis in Sri Lanka.

To shed more light on these issues Eastern Express invited Bruce Pannier from Radio Liberty.