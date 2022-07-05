Media of the Future: Reliable media allow the society to distinguish truth from untruth

“The aim of disinformation campaigns is not necessarily to change the views or attitudes of their audiences, but to create a kind of chaos that prevents them from accessing verified data,” said Alexandru Giboi, Secretary General of the European Association of Press Agencies (EANA).

He added: “I would compare the situation to a murky water reservoir, in which it is difficult to determine the right directions and to establish a landmark. The role of press agencies is to constantly clear this stream of information flowing to us every day.”

Giboi was a special guest at the Media of the Future international conference organised by the Polish Press Agency.

The Association of European Press Agencies (EANA) brings together 30 national news agencies from 30 countries of the continent.

The main objective of the organisation is to work towards creating a favorable economic and legal environment for the operation of press agencies, among others, in terms of copyright and access to information sources.