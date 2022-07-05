Polish WWII memorial site in Belarus destroyed

Belarusian authorities have levelled a Polish World War Two memorial in the village of Mikuliszki, western Belarus, glosznadniemna.pl, a Belarus-based Polish-language website reported on Tuesday.

The memorial consisted of the graves of the Polish Home Army (AK) soldiers, who died in combat in the area in 1944.

The Home Army was the primary resistance movement in Poland during World War Two.

The website ran several pictures of the location, showing only heaps of soil at the site where the tombstones and crosses commemorating the fallen soldiers had once stood.

#Polish Sejm deputy @RTyszkiewicz reports that a grave of Polish soldiers of the Home Army in the village of Mikulishki (#Hrodna region), #Belarus had been razed to the ground.

He called the incident "a barbaric act of state vandalism". pic.twitter.com/FTbVYYK7Im

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 5, 2022

A plaque informing on the history of the site was also removed.

The soldiers, mostly from the locally stationed 3rd and 6th AK Brigades, died fighting between January and July 1944.

The memorial was erected in the 1990s and until recently had remained under the care of the Union of Poles in Belarus.

Polish Foreign Ministry condemns Belarus violating Polish national memorial sites

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is deeply concerned about the increasingly frequent cases of violating Polish national memorials in Belarus. Most of these destructive acts have been taking place in the Grodno Region, where some 550 burial sites exist with remains of Polish soldiers, insurgents fighting for Poland’s independence, defenders of Grodno. Unknown perpetrators have recently vandalised Polish tombstones and memorials in Bahdany, Bobrovichi, Dyndylishki, Iwye, Ashmyany, Yodkavichi,” the Polish Foreign Ministry wrote on their official website last Thursday.

“We strongly condemn creating by the local authorities an atmosphere of acquiescence to such practices, which are greatly encouraged by a defamatory anti-Polish campaign carried out by Belarusian mass media outlets. We appeal to the Belarusian authorities to immediately put an end to acts of vandalism in cemeteries and to reveal the perpetrators and hold them to account. Poland firmly demands respect for the graves of and memorials to the deceased. This issue should be kept outside the scope of the ongoing political disputes, in line with international standards,” the Foreign Ministry added.