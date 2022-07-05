Pope finds agreement with China on bishops not ideal, hopes for renewal

Dubbing the Vatican’s secret and contested agreement with China on the appointment of Roman Catholic bishops “not ideal”, Pope Francis expressed hopes for its renewal in October because the Church takes the long view.

Agreed in 2018, the deal comes up for renewal every two years. Its goal was to ease a longstanding divide across mainland China between an underground flock loyal to the Holy See and a state-backed official church.

The result of the accord is that now both sides recognise the Pope as the supreme leader of the Catholic Church. Still in its provisional form, the accord centres on cooperation over the appointment of bishops, giving the Pope the final say. Its details have not been made public.

“The agreement is moving well and I hope that in October it can be renewed,” Francis told Reuters in an exclusive interview, which revolved around relations with China.

In the interview, Pope Francis defended the deal as being the statecraft of working with the little material available and trying to improve it. He paralleled the deal’s opponents to critics of the approach of Popes John XXII and Paul VI in the 1960s and 1970s. The Popes’ policy of small steps saw the Vatican strike sometimes uncomfortable deals with Eastern European communist nations to keep the Church alive during the Cold War and limit its persecution there.

“Diplomacy is like that. When you face a blocked situation, you have to find the possible way, not the ideal way, out of it,” he said, adding that “diplomacy is the art of the possible and of doing things to make the possible become a reality.”

The founding father of the Vatican’s policy towards the communist East Bloc was Agostino Casaroli, a diplomat who served under three popes between 1961-1990 and ended his career as Secretary of State.

“Many people said so many things against John XXIII, against Paul VI, against Casaroli,” Francis said.

The critics who slammed Casaroli saw him as one dealing with a Godless enemy. However, the majority of historians agree that his work kept the Church alive in Eastern Europe until the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

Slowly but surely

Francis felt that, in comparison to the current situation to the pre-1989 era, his appointment of bishops in China since 2018 “is going slowly, but they are being appointed”.

In fact, only six new bishops have been appointed since the deal – something that its opponents eyed as proof of its futility. Moreover, the deal regularised the position of seven bishops who had been ordained before 2018 without Vatican approval.

The pope called the slow process “‘the Chinese way,’ because the Chinese have that sense of time that nobody can rush them”.

The most vocal opponent of the deal is 90-year-old Cardinal Joseph Zen, the former Archbishop of Hong Kong, who was briefly arrested in a national security case in May.

“The Vatican may have acted out of good faith, but they have made an unwise decision,” Cardinal Zen told a gathering of 300 people in a church on Hong Kong island last month. It was then that he prayed for “brothers and sisters who cannot attend the Mass in any form tonight – for they have no freedom now”.

The Vatican found itself under a barrage of accusations from Zen and others who felt the Vatican had been turning a blind eye to human rights violations in China. The Vatican says it needs to have means to enter into dialogue with Beijing.