NATO members sign accession protocols for Finland and Sweden

Finland and Sweden’s foreign ministers hailed a boost to security for NATO as they attended an official signing ceremony in Brussels on Tuesday, the next step in the process of their countries joining the alliance.

The two countries formally completed accession talks on Monday after a political agreement was reached at a summit in Madrid last week once alliance member Turkey lifted its veto linked to concerns about terrorism.

Ambassadors of the member states were due to sign the accession protocols at NATO headquarters away from the TV cameras.

The accession must now be ratified by the parliaments of member countries, a process which may take up to a year.

“With 32 nations around the table, we will be even stronger and our people will be even safer as we face the biggest security crisis in decades,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told gathered diplomats before the signing ceremony.

“This is a historic day for Finland, for Sweden, for NATO and for the Euro Atlantic security,” he later said during a press conference.