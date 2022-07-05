Industrial warfare still here: expert

The ongoing aggression of Russia against Ukraine proves that the concept of industrial warfare is still here, Alex Vershinin from the London-based Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) wrote in his analysis.

As the author pointed out, “the massive consumption of equipment, vehicles and ammunition requires a large-scale industrial base for resupply,” pointing out that a large-scale industrial base plays a crucial role in supplying Ukraine with equipment, which is being used up at a frantic pace.

According to Mr Vershinin, the newly-emerged reality should be a warning to the Western leaders, whose countries have scaled down their military industrial capacities over the last years. Moreover, they assessed that the West may not currently have sufficient industrial capacity to wage a large-scale war.

“If the US government is planning to once again become the arsenal of democracy, then the existing capabilities of the US military-industrial base and the core assumptions that have driven its development need to be re-examined,” the expert pointed out.

As the author assessed, “the war in Ukraine demonstrates that war between peer or near-peer adversaries demands the existence of a technically advanced, mass scale, industrial-age production capability,” pointing out that “behind the Russian invasion stands the world’s manufacturing capital – China… [which] will not allow Russia to be defeated, especially due to a lack of ammunition.”

“If competition between autocracies and democracies has really entered a military phase, then the arsenal of democracy must first radically improve its approach to the production of material in wartime,” Mr Vershinin concluded.

Read the full article here.

What is needed to defeat Russia

On Monday, RUSI published a report containing the institute’s assessment of the present dynamics of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as well as opinions on what is needed to defeat the aggressor.

As it stressed, the most needed equipment are, among other things, multiple launch rocket systems, anti-tank guided weapons and point defences.

See the full report here.