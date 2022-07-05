Inflation is Polish government’s biggest challenge says spokesperson

Inflation and high prices are currently the most important challenges facing the Polish government, its spokesperson has admitted.

Talking to a public TV station on Tuesday, Piotr Mueller said that “these problems are primarily caused by the situation on the energy market and, to a lesser extent, on the food market.”

He also added that it was difficult to predict when inflation would peak.

“Analysts indicate that from the fourth quarter there will likely be no increase in inflation, and only the third quarter will see a rise… but I think no one, today, can say that unequivocally,” Mueller said.