German gas reserves sufficient for up to two months: official

Germany’s existing gas reserves will last one to two months if the country loses supplies from Russia and does not face unusually low temperatures this winter, Klaus Müller, head of the German Federal Network Agency, said.

According to the agency’s report released on Monday, the country’s current gas supply is at a stable level, although the risk of its further deterioration cannot be ruled out.

What happens to the German renowned economic locomotive once you switch off the Russian cheap natural gas supply (and hence, electricity, too) https://t.co/6SmRUIgRZ1 pic.twitter.com/i9lPJhC9kj

— Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) July 4, 2022

Currently, the German natural gas reserve is standing at about 61 percent of its full capacity, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action reported.

Mr Müller also said that Russia’s gas supply will be suspended as the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will be closed between July 11 and 21 for annual routine maintenance. Experts pointed out that the gas supply through the pipeline in that month may decrease by nearly 60 percent from June.

In addition, a spokesman for the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action said that the natural gas remaining in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline after its suspension cannot be used as the pipeline has not been certified due to the ongoing Russian aggression on Ukraine.

Top German industries could face collapse because of cuts in the supplies of Russian NG. “Because of the gas bottlenecks, entire industries are in danger of permanently collapsing: aluminum, glass, the chemical industry,” said the head of the German Federation of Trade Unions. pic.twitter.com/Fq6USGaCw2

— 247AG (@247dotAg) July 4, 2022

Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the European Union has imposed six rounds of sanctions against Russia, but none of them involved natural gas. The EU introduced a regulation on June 27 that requires its member states to fulfill at least 80 percent of their gas storage capacity by winter 2022, and natural gas can be shared among member states.