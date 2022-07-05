Pulse of Culture 04.07

One of the oldest Polish institutions in Europe – the Polish Museum in Rapperswil, Switzerland, will continue to operate. The complex, purchased by the Polish state, will also house the Swiss branch of the Pilecki Institute.

The signing of the purchase agreement resulted from the joint efforts of Poland and Switzerland and is one of the measures to protect Polish culture abroad.

“Switzerland is a very important place on the world map for many reasons, including economic business,” Prof. Piotr Gliński, Polish deputy PM and Minister of Culture, said. “To have such a centre that promotes Poland… is indeed something very valuable.”

Peter Brook, a renowned English theatre and film director, died at the age of 97. As many point out, he was “a giant of the 20th century theatre”, reformer and a visionary.

The International Film Festival “Tofifest”, held in Toruń, Northern Poland, for 20 years now, has concluded.

The culture of cooking a traditional Ukrainian Borscht was inscribed by UNESCO on its List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

The 2nd Programme Vacation Tour, that is summer concerts organised by the Polish public broadcaster TVP, crossed the country’s border for the first time this year. Its first concert took place in Vilnius, Lithuania.