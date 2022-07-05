LIVE: 132nd day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

As the war rages on, Ukrainian forces have managed to recapture the strategic Snake Island.

07:21 CEST

⚡️Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region with 7 missiles.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Russia targeted the region with seven missiles overnight on July 5.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 5, 2022