LIVE: 132nd day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

As the war rages on, Ukrainian forces have managed to recapture the strategic Snake Island.
07:21 CEST
⚡️Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region with 7 missiles.
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Russia targeted the region with seven missiles overnight on July 5.
— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 5, 2022
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69