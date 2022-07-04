Business Arena 4.07

The main subjects on the Monday instalment of Business Arena are the LNG market and the looming recession, which may extend well into 2023.

LNG imports

US exports of liquid natural gas to Europe have overtaken those of Russia. The year has seen great turbulence in energy markets, kicking off with supply falling well short of demand in the economy recovering from the slump of the pandemic. Now sanctions and counter-sanctions have left Europe in dire need, while Asian customers of US gas are buying less.

Bloomberg recession

2023 was meant to be the year when the world got back to normal after the disruption of the pandemic. But the latest data suggest that a recession, perhaps lasting as long as five quarters, is likely to strike next year, according to Japanese investment bank Nomura.

Business Arena’s guest

How governments should help their citizens in a crisis? TVP World invited Prof Zbigniew Krysiak of the Warsaw School of Economics to discuss the matter of social assistance.