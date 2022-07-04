Poland and Estonia are close allies: Polish ambassador to Estonia

Beginning June 28, TVP World is available in Estonia, as it was added to the Free-to-Air Channels, allowing the country’s inhabitants to learn about the most important events both in the CEE region and the whole world. On this occasion, our correspondent spoke with the Polish ambassador to Estonia, Mr Grzegorz Kozłowski.

Mr Ambassador said that Poland and Estonia are close allies and they have things in common, such as the experience of losing their independence, and also feeling abandoned by their allies. Now what they also have in common is their membership in NATO and the EU. And also the threat stemming from sharing a border with Russia. Therefore, both countries see the necessity of strengthening the eastern flank of NATO and supporting Ukraine.

Ambassador Kozłowski also spoke about the Russian minority in Estonia and their attitude to the country of their ancestors, Estonia’s efforts to become independent of Russian energy and strengthening its defences, as well as Polish-Estonian military, economic, historic and cultural ties.