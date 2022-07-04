July 4 shooting in Chicago suburb: fatalities and multiple injuries reported

Gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Lake County, on Monday.

Most recent reports (as of 1.30 pm CT / 8.30 pm CEST) indicate that six people have been killed and 24 hospitalised. A rifle was recovered at the scene. The suspect remains at large.

Law enforcement advised people to stay out of the area.

We are assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route. STAY OUT OF THE AREA – allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work. pic.twitter.com/PTut6CGZAe

— Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) July 4, 2022

“Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered,” the city of Highland Park reported on its website. “Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park.” The Lake County Sherrif published the suspect’s description on their Twitter account:

pic.twitter.com/E1K30xVSrA

— Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) July 4, 2022

The parade was suddenly halted when shots were fired about 10 minutes after it began and panicked people scattered for safety.

US Representative Brad Schneider, whose district includes Highland Park, said he and his campaign team had been gathering at the start of the parade when the shooting started.

“Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community,” Schneider said on Twitter. “Enough is enough!”

Today a shooter struck in Highland Park during the Independence Day parade. My campaign team and I were gathering at the start of the parade when the shooting started. My team and I are safe and secure. We are monitoring the situation closely and in touch with the Mayor.

— Brad Schneider (@Schneider4IL10) July 4, 2022