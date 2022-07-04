UN human rights mission finds ‘probable’ mass graves in Libya

A UN-appointed mission to Libya said on Monday there are “probable mass graves” yet to be investigated, possibly as many as 100, in a town where hundreds of bodies have already been found and it urged Tripoli to continue searching.

The report to be submitted to the UN Human Rights Council this week details how a militia run by seven brothers executed and imprisoned hundreds of people between 2016-2020, sometimes keeping them in tiny oven-like structures called “the boxes” which were set alight during interrogations.

The evidence of kidnappings, murder and torture in Tarhouna by the independent Fact-Finding Mission represents one of the most egregious examples of human rights abuses in the turbulent period since long-ruling Muammar Gaddafi’s ousting in 2011.

Among the victims were the disabled as well as women and children, the 51-page report read.

Based on the testimonies of residents and two site visits, the mission found “reasonable grounds” that the Kaniyat militia committed crimes against humanity. It identified four commanders who participated in them directly.

‘There could be many more’

Libyan authorities have already recovered 247 bodies in mass and individual grave sites in the Tarhouna area in the western part of the country. Many were still handcuffed and blindfolded.

The mission used satellite imagery showing signs of soil disturbances among other evidence to identify three new likely sites. But there could be many more, it said, citing an existing grave known as ‘The Landfill’ where just a tiny fraction of the site has been investigated.

“According to insider knowledge, there might still be up to 100 as of yet undiscovered mass graves,” the report said.

It is not immediately clear how the findings will reflect on Libyan authorities. The country’s diplomatic mission in Geneva did not comment on the matter yet.