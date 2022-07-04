Ukraine’s ambassador to Berlin to be recalled: media

According to Kyiv sources of the German Bild daily, Ukrainian Ambassador Andriy Melnyk, “the best known and at the same time the most controversial diplomat in Germany”, may soon be recalled from his post by Autumn.

The daily reportedly received information that Ambassador Melnyk will be recalled to take an important post in the government: a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

A representative of the Ukrainian government told Bild that Melnyk’s work is very appreciated in Kyiv.

The 46-year-old diplomat has been an ambassador to Germany for eight years. He was sent to Berlin during the presidency of the previous Ukrainian head of state, Petro Poroshenko. As Bild points out, it is very rare for a diplomat to serve as an ambassador for so long. Usually, ambassadors serve for four, or a maximum of six years.

Melnyk has occasionally inspired controversy. He has occasionally been very outspoken in his criticism of the German government’s slow reaction to the Russian invasion of his country, delays with weapon shipments, and Germany’s continued reliance on Russian natural gas.

He has also recently given an interview in which he appeared to justify the leader of Ukrainian nationalists, Stepan Bandera, whose followers were responsible for acts of ethnic cleansing against Poles and Jews during World War two, which prompted protests from Poland and Israel, and caused the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to issue a statement in which it wrote that those were private views of the diplomat and not representative of the Ukrainian government, re-iterating that Ukraine is grateful for Poland’s support in the conflict.