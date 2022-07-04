Eastern Express 4.07

Russia has found itself in a difficult situation after attacking Ukraine, with many of the world’s nations condemning the brutal act of aggression against Ukraine. Yet beyond Europe and North America, e.g. in Latin America, the condemnation is not universal, and the desire to do business often trumps ethics or lofty political ideas. And Russia itself is more than willing to mercilessly exploit this fact to show the world that it is not alone.

Latin American countries reacted differently to Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine. Russia was supported by the associated non-democratic, extremely anti-American dictatorships: Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

Other Latin American countries have generally condemned Russian aggression against Ukraine, as expressed in their votes at the UN, but have not imposed economic sanctions against Russia and are in favour of a rapid cessation of hostilities and a negotiated solution to the conflict.

Russia is not a major economic partner for the region, but it has collaborated with some of the countries there in several important sectors: armaments, energy, space, and agriculture. Latin America has been affected by the consequences of Russian aggression through a sharp increase in the price of energy and imported food, which is reflected in the inflation rate in the countries of the region.

Except for Colombia, other countries of Latin America are so far not declaring to join sanctions against Russia. Concerns about the negative effects of restrictions introduced by the EU and the US are one of the main concerns. As an effect of the war in Ukraine, Latin America will be hit by significant increases in food and energy prices.

Eastern Express’ guest

