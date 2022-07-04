War crimes in Ukraine will be prosecuted: Polish FM

Those responsible for crimes against the Ukrainian state and nation will be brought before justice, said Zbigniew Rau, the Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs who also chairs the Organisation for the Co-operation and Security in Europe (OSCE) during an annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in the British city of Birmingham on Monday.

Minister Rau listed attacks against civilian infrastructure, use of banned weapons, looting, rape, murder, and extrajudicial executions among crimes committed by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine.

“We used to think that such immoral and barbaric behaviour and such instruments of waging war were a thing of the past, but unfortunately we were wrong,” Rau said, adding that such Ukrainian towns as Bucha, Irpin, Borodianka, and Kremenchuk will go down in history as examples of Russian brutality.

“The crimes committed against the Ukrainian state and Ukrainian nation deserve our strongest condemnation and those responsible for those war crimes will be brought to justice,” the OSCE head said.

The Polish Foreign Minister also said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has shown that Moscow is not interested in maintaining European security and sees the post-Cold War security system established on the continent as something that must be destroyed.

Mr Rau also said that Russia must make a “strategic choice”: either follow the path of peaceful co-operation or of neo-imperialistic aggression, which the Polish diplomat believes is doomed to fail.

The 29th annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly started on Saturday and will last until Tuesday.