Media of the Future: The free world must understand that Russian propaganda threatens its existence

A special guest of the Media of the Future conference organized by the Polish Press Agency was Nataliia Kostina, Editor-in-Chief of the Foreign Department of the National News Agency of Ukraine—Ukrinform.

From the perspective of not only a professional journalist, but also a person directly affected by the Russian aggression, Kostina pointed to the multidimensionality of the war, also taking place in the information domain.

She said: “While in the countries located in the vicinity of Ukraine—in Poland or in the Czech Republic, there is full awareness of the threat from the Kremlin, in some Western European countries the situation is not so optimistic.

“In order to effectively combat the wave of Russian disinformation, the media around the world should first of all clearly tell themselves and their audiences that Russia is the aggressor threatening our common values.”

The fourth edition of the Media of the Future conference was attended by representatives of mass media, technology companies and publishers from Poland and abroad. Special guests of the event were the heads of leading European news agencies.