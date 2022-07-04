It’s been rhino’s years!: Rhinos return to Mozambique

Gone extinct in Mozambique over forty years ago, rhinos roam its wilds once more thanks to human effort, and that with a tradeoff for the East African country seeking to attract more tourists to its paradisiacal nature.

It has been donkey, or rhino’s rather, years since the last of the odd-toed ungulates drew its last breath in Mozambique. But with coordinated efforts, humans are bringing endangered species from South Africa to Mozambique in a bid to revitalise its parks and boost local tourism.

With over 400,000 hectares to accommodate 19 thick-skinned arrivals, Mozambique’s Zinave National Park is already home to more than 2,300 other reintroduced animals.

But the task of transporting the somewhat clumsy mammals was not a mere Sunday stroll for the Peace Parks Foundation (PPF) conservation group coordinating the operation. Rangers had to first capture, sedate and only then load the black and white rhinos on trucks to move them from South Africa to the park located over 1,610 miles away.

“The return of the rhino allows for Zinave to be introduced as a new and exciting tourism destination in Mozambique,” the head of the PPF Werner Myburgh said.

Having acclimatised following their arrival to the new home, some of the animals were released from their enclosures into a poachers-prone sanctuary. Their release was accompanied with all due splendour in the presence of President Filipe Nyusi and Environment Minister Ivete Maibaze.

“The protection of biodiversity is a universal imperative and together we will continue to fight for the preservation of our natural heritage,” said President Nyusi. “Only then will future generations be able to enjoy the benefits of nature and join our mission of preserving our natural resources.”

“Rhinos have been extinct in Zinave [National Park] for many years – at least 60 or 70 years – and we’re basically seeing a return of rhinos to that area. They are important to the ecosystem which is one of the reasons why we’re moving them all this distance, and doing all this effort to get them there,” Kester Vickery, a conservationist who is supervising rhino translocation told Reuters.

Patching up Mozambique’s wildlife

The PPF is aiming to relocate over 40 rhinos in the next two years to Mozambique.

Acc. to the Peace Parks Foundation there will be more SW rhino relocations (N = 21) to Zinave National Park within the next 2 to 3 years. There is hope that in 8 to 10 years a sustainable, SW rhino population will have developed in Mozambique https://t.co/BmNIKKtv5U pic.twitter.com/CRzV44uSoo

— Horst Lubnow (@hodilu) July 4, 2022

“We are effectively spreading our eggs and putting them in different baskets,” Mr Vickery said, expressing his hope to see a thriving population of white rhinos in Zinave in 10 years.

So far the group has brought in a number of predators and scores of elephants to the park, according to PPF’s project manager, Anthony Alexander.

“It’s very exciting now to complete the presence of historical species in the park,” Mr Alexander said.

Now, the country is patching up its wildlife whose numbers drastically dwindled during a 15-year civil war that wound down only in 1992. Poachers also depleted the number of wild animals in the country.

Under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) criteria, the white rhinoceros is classified as near-threatened and its cousin the African black rhino as critically endangered.

Calling the translocation of rhinos historic, Mozambican officials said it would also be beneficial for the country’s emerging eco-tourism industry. With the rhinos out at large, the skin of Mozambican wildlife is thickening again.