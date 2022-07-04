Basic military training starts of 1,000 volunteers – minister

Mariusz Błaszczak/Twitter

Another 1,000 volunteers commenced basic military training on Monday across Poland, the defence minister has announced on Twitter.

Mariusz Blaszczak, who is also a deputy prime minister, added that interest in voluntary military service was high.

“A further 1,000 volunteers started training today for voluntary basic military service in 16 units in the whole country,” he tweeted. “Interest in this type of service is large.

“We plan to train 15,000 soldiers this year and already at the start of the programme we have 8,000 willing!” the tweet continued.

Voluntary basic military service is a new type of military service – in addition to the professional service and service in the Territorial Defence Force – introduced by a homeland defence bill that came into force in April. The basic training lasts 28 days after which annual specialist training is also available along with the possibility of becoming a professional soldier.