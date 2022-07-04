Ukrainian flag raised on Snake Island as it returns to Kyiv’s jurisdiction

The Ukrainian flag has been raised again on Snake Island in the Black Sea, a Ukrainian military spokesperson reported on Monday, after Russian troops withdrew from the strategic outpost last week.

“The territory has been returned to the jurisdiction of Ukraine,” Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern military command, told a news conference.

Russian forces abandoned Snake Island last week after the Ukrainian soldiers carried out what they called a “successful” operation.

“The enemy hastily evacuated the remnants of the garrison in two speedboats and probably left the island,” they added.

Russia’s Defence Ministry confirmed that Russian troops had withdrawn from the island, calling it a “goodwill gesture” and saying the troops had fulfilled their assigned tasks. It also added that the move showed Russia was not impeding UN efforts to organise a humanitarian corridor to export agricultural products out of Ukraine.

Snake Island, which Russia seized on the first day of its invasion, achieved fame when Ukrainian border guards stationed there rejected a Russian warship’s demand for their surrender.