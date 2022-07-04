Poland pleased with Nato Madrid summit decisions – president for BBC

Speaking in Madrid following the conclusion of the summit, Andrzej Duda said he was happy with the Alliance's changing its position towards Russia, with Nato now openly calling Russia an "aggressor state" in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Poland is satisfied with the outcomes of last week’s Nato summit, the Polish president has told the BBC.

“Today Russia is bluntly described as the biggest threat to the North Atlantic Alliance, most notably its eastern flank, of which Poland is part,” said the president.

Asked if Ukraine should campaign for Nato membership, Duda said Poland was for an open-door policy towards potential new Nato and EU members, provided they meet all the requirements.

“Today Nato is supporting Ukraine,” he continued. “Ukraine is not a Nato state, but it has Nato’s clear support… as a democratic, independent country that has been brutally attacked by Russia for no reason.”

Duda added that Poland felt secure as a Nato member, and that Poland also welcomed the Alliance’s decision to admit Sweden and Finland, calling this “very crucial news for the whole Alliance, but especially its eastern flank.”

The decision to locate the headquarter of the US Army’s 5th Corps in Poland, Duda said, gave Poland a stronger sense of security.

Asked if Poland feared Russian retaliation for its support of Ukraine, Duda said Poland’s aim was to make its army strong enough to deter potential enemies. He added that Nato membership was also a strong safeguard for Poland.