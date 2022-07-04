Turkish inflation goes through roof exceeding 78 pct in June

As pricing behaviour worsens affecting all commodities as a result of the weak Turkish lira and Istanbul’s loose monetary policy, Turkey’s inflation exceeded 78 percent in June, according to Turkey’s statistics agency.

Consumer prices rose an annual 78.62 percent through June, up from 73.5 percent in May, Turkstat said Monday. This is the highest y/y inflation value since the memorable September of 1998, when annual inflation was 80.4 percent and Turkey was struggling to end a decade of chronically high inflation.

Turkey’s inflation was seen declining to just below 70 percent by end-2022.

The Turkstat data showed monthly inflation at 4.95 percent. Other key takeaways from the report: producer prices rose by an annual 138.31 percent and annual price gains in food accelerated to 93.93 percent from 91.6 percent in May. A core inflation index, which strips out the impact from volatile items including food and energy, rose to 57.26 percent from 56.04 percent during the same period. The lira was trading 0.1 percent lower at 16.7715 per dollar as of 10:12 am in Istanbul.

Inflation has sky-rocketed since last autumn, when the lira plummeted after the central bank cut its policy rate step-by-step by 500 basis-points to 14 percent, in line with President Tayyip Erdogan’s easing cycle.

This year’s economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine coupled with the lira’s freefall fed Turkey’s inflation. The currency shed 44 percent against the dollar last year, and was down 24 percent this year before recovering some losses in recent days.

Citi said it continued to see a broad-based deterioration in price dynamics, while soaring producer prices continued to exert pressure on consumer prices, further clouding the outlook.

“We expect annual inflation to remain elevated until November (averaging over 80 percent y/y) before moving towards 65 percent y/y in December on the back of strong base effects,” it said.

Istanbul has said inflation would fall with the new economic programme, which prioritises low rates to boost production and exports while aiming to achieve a current account surplus.

President Erdogan said on Monday that he expected inflation to fall to “appropriate” levels by February-March next year, while the central bank said it would drop to 42.8 percent by end-2022.

The reliability of the figures of the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) has been questioned by opposition lawmakers and economists. Such claims have been dismissed by TUIK. But according to polls, Turks believe inflation is far higher than official data.