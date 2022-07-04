US: Ohio officers kill unarmed Black man in hail of bullets, video shows

Video released on Sunday showed eight police officers in Akron, Ohio, were involved in a shooting that killed an unarmed Black man whose body was found with some 60 gunshot wounds after he fled a traffic stop last week.

Police played multiple videos at a news conference, one of which they said showed a gunshot being fired from the car driven by Jayland Walker, 25. He fled in his car after officers attempted to pull him over for a minor traffic violation.

After a chase of several minutes, Walker jumped out of the car and ran from police, the video showed. Police say it appears he was turning toward officers, who at the time believed he was armed. A gun was later recovered from his car.

It was not clear how many bullets struck Mr Walker, but the body camera video shows police firing scores of rounds at him. The medical examiner is still determining how many of the 60 wounds were entrance versus exit wounds, Akron Police Chief said.

On Sunday, the attorney for the Walker family, Bobby DiCello, told reporters he was “very concerned” about the police accusation that Walker had fired at officers from his car, adding that there was no justification for his violent death.

“They want to turn him into a masked monster with a gun,” Mr DiCello said. “I ask you, as he’s running away, what is reasonable? To gun him down? No, that is not reasonable.”

The attorney urged the public to be peaceful in protests following Mr Walker’s killing, adding that it was the wish of the victim’s family to avoid more violence.

The eight officers directly involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave and have not made any individual statements.