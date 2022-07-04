Ukrainian wheat-loaded Russian cargo ship stopped in Turkey

Turkish customs authorities have detained a Russian cargo ship loaded with grain, which, according to Ukraine, was stolen from it, Ukraine’s ambassador to Turkey said on Sunday.

Turkey was previously asked by Ukraine to detain the Russian-flagged Zhibek Zholy cargo ship, Reuters said based on documents and a statement by an anonymous official.

The Zhibek Zholy ship remained anchored about 1 km from shore and outside of the Karasu port on Sunday, according to Reuters reporters. There were no obvious signs of movement aboard or by other vessels nearby.

“We have full co-operation. The ship is currently standing at the entrance to the port, it has been detained by the customs authorities of Turkey,” Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar told the Ukrainian national broadcaster.

Ambassador Bodnar said the ship’s fate would be decided by a meeting of investigators on Monday and that Ukraine was hoping for the confiscation of the grain.

Ukraine has accused Russia of looting grain from the territories its forces have seized during Moscow’s invasion. The accusations have been continuously rejected by the Kremlin.

Citing information from Ukraine’s maritime administration, a Ukrainian foreign ministry official told Reuters on Friday the 7,146 deadweight tonnage (dwt) Zhibek Zholy had loaded the first cargo of about 4,500 tonnes of Ukrainian grain from Berdyansk, a Russian-occupied port in south Ukraine.

Reuters wrote that the region’s Sakarya port authority was not immediately available for comment and that Turkey’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request to comment.