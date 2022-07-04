Ukraine withdraws from battered Lysychansk city

Ukraine’s forces have withdrawn from the bombed-out city of Lysychansk, prompting Russia to claim full control of the eastern Luhansk region, a key Kremlin war goal, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to regain the lost territory.

Ukraine on Sunday said the tactical withdrawal would save the lives of its soldiers who would regroup to launch a counter offensive with the help of long-range Western weapons.

At the same time, Moscow said the capture of Lysychansk less than a week after taking neighbouring Sievierdonetsk meant it had “liberated” the Luhansk region, adding that it will give the territory to the self-proclaimed Russian-backed Luhansk People’s Republic whose independence it recognised on the eve of the war.

#Lysychansk under control of #RussianArmy and #LNR forces #Donbass pic.twitter.com/lSOfZWvjw7

— Middle East Update (@islamicworldupd) July 4, 2022

The battlefield focus now shifts to the neighbouring Donetsk region, where the Ukrainian forces still control swathes of territory.

“If the commanders of our army withdraw people from certain points at the front, where the enemy has the greatest advantage in firepower – and this also applies to Lysychansk – it means only one thing,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video on Sunday. “That we will return thanks to our tactics, thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledges to retake lost territory, including the city of Lysychansk, after Russia claimed full control of the eastern Luhansk region. pic.twitter.com/tugu3wLJ83

— Srbija Evropa (@srbija_eu) July 4, 2022

As he added, Russia was concentrating its firepower on the Donbas front, but Ukraine would hit back with long-range weapons such as the US-supplied HIMARS rocket launchers.

“The fact that we protect the lives of our soldiers, our people, plays an equally important role. We will rebuild the walls, we will win back the land, and people must be protected above all else,” the president said.

Since abandoning an assault on the capital Kyiv, Russia has concentrated its military operation on the industrial Donbas heartland that comprises the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, where Moscow-backed separatist proxies have been fighting Ukraine since 2014.