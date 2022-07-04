West African bloc lifts economic and financial sanctions on Mali

Following months-long fallout with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Malian junta proposed a 24-month transition to democracy and published a new electoral law, which prompted the leaders of the bloc on Sunday to lift economic and financial sanctions imposed on Mali.

Mali’s defiance was what brought the ECOWAS’ ire, and sanctions, on the country in January when the junta said it would not organise democratic elections the following month as initially planned.

But on Sunday, the bloc’s leaders who had descended on Accra decided to appreciate Mali’s proposal of the 24-month transition to democracy coupled with a new electoral law by immediately lifting sanctions on the country. This was confirmed by ECOWAS Commission President Jean Claude Kassi Brou during a news conference. As the official stated, borders with Mali would reopen and regional diplomats would return to Bamako.

“However, the heads of state decided to maintain individual sanctions, and the suspension of Mali from ECOWAS, until the return to constitutional rule,” Mr Kassi Brou said. The ruling junta and the transitional council are subject to ECOWAS’ individual sanctions.

USD 300 million of debt resulting from the sanctions is how much Mali has defaulted on. This cut the country off from the regional financial market and regional central bank.

Burkina Faso apeases ECOWAS

Also on Sunday, ECOWAS leaders welcomed a pledge from the Burkinabe junta that seized power in Burkina Faso in January to restore constitutional order in 24 months.

Mr Kassi Brou said that after a lengthy discussion with the coup leaders in Burkina Faso, a new proposal for a 24-month transition was more acceptable after the ECOWAS leaders had rejected a proposed 36-month transition.

Economic and financial sanctions on Burkina Faso were also lifted, the ECOWAS Commission President said.

Guinea’s three-year transition too long

The ECOWAS leaders were not that lenient with Guinea’s junta who displayed recalcitrancy by pushing the envelope on their proposed three-year transition. Now Guinea was told to propose a new timeline by the end of July or face economic sanctions.

Benin’s former president Yayi Boni was appointed by the ECOWAS leaders as a new mediator. The bloc urged the Guinea junta to work with Mr Boni and quickly propose a new timetable.

“Beyond that, economic sanctions will be imposed,” Mr Kassi Brou said.

Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea saw their governments overthrown by military juntas in 2020-2022. In Mali, the takeover took place in August 2020 and again in May 2021. Guinea had its president Alpha Conde ousted in September 2021. Burkina Faso was the last to topple its government and replace it with a junta in January 2022.

In the wake of the coups, all three countries were suspended from their memberships in the ECOWAS.

Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso have been struggling with jihadist insurgencies – a threat that the revolting militaries vowed to immediately address in a bid to win popular support and improve the situation of their countries. The security argument was capitalised on by Russia’s mercenary Wagner group in Mali. The group has been providing military assistance to the Malian army as well as training its service members.

Wagner operatives have been many times accused of war crimes in areas where they were deployed. The accusations include rapes and robberies of civilians and, at one point, a video was published of Wagner PMCs torturing an accused deserter.