Israeli daily mentions “Polish death camps,” Polish embassy intervenes

In its article about Jan Karski, one of the first eyewitnesses of the Holocaust to report on the genocide to the Western allies, The Jerusalem Post used the misnomer “Polish death camp”. The embassy of Poland in Israel intervened on the matter.

“Dear Jerusalem Post, in this article you use the misleading term ‘Polish death camp’. Please, rectify the mistake. It was a German Nazi camp in occupied Poland,” the institution wrote on social media.

As of Monday morning (04.07), the article still has not been corrected.

Back in 2018, Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, signed a declaration stating that “We have always agreed that the term ‘Polish concentration/death camps’ is blatantly erroneous and diminishes the responsibility of Germans for establishing those camps.”

However, this deceitful term is still being used by various media around the world.