Most Poles say US Army 5th Corps command in Poland will boost security

As many as 87.6 percent of Poles believe that locating the headquarters of the US Army’s 5th Corps in Poland will improve the country’s security, a survey by the IBRiS pollster showed on Monday.

Only 6.9 percent claimed the move will fail to increase security in Poland.

Locating the 5th Corps headquarters in Poland, a move designed to strengthen the eastern Nato flank, was backed by all supporters of the ruling United Right coalition and 84 percent of opposition voters.

People over 60 were the most enthusiastic supporters of the plan (100 percent), followed by men (94 percent), young people between 18 and 29 (90 percent), and inhabitants of cities of up to 50,000 residents (95 percent).