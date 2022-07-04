Thousands rally in Georgia demanding closer ties with EU and NATO

Tens of thousands of people rallied in Georgia on Sunday demanding that the government resigns over its failure to formally secure the country’s candidacy for membership of the European Union.

Waving Georgian and EU flags, demonstrators sang the national anthem before the EU anthem, the Ode to Joy, was performed at the rally. Many of those gathered held placards that read “We are Europe.”

The anthems of #EU, #Ukraine, #Moldova and #Georgia are being played at the pro-EU rally in #Tbilisi.

— Shame Movement

Earlier last week, the rally’s organisers called on Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder of the country’s ruling party, to “relinquish executive power and transfer it, in a constitutional manner, to a government of national accord.”

A new cabinet “will carry out the reforms required by the EU, which will automatically bring us the status of an EU membership candidate,” the statement read. “The next stage of our protests begins today – we will not disperse.”

The Black Sea nation has been in a grip of mass protests since EU leaders decided in late June to defer Tbilisi’s application for membership, pending sweeping political reforms.

Ursula von der Leyen: Georgia must meet conditions before being granted EU candidate status.

Read more: https://t.co/2QZyLwkYFe pic.twitter.com/PJw3FYmHpX

— OC Media

The biggest demonstrations in decades, which saw at least 120,000 take to the streets on June 20, are being organised by leading pro-democracy groups and supported by opposition parties.