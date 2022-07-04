Three killed in mass shooting in Copenhagen

Danish police said on Monday four people, including two Swedish citizens, were in critical condition but stable after being hit by gunshots in a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday where three people were killed. The alleged perpetrator has been arrested.

Chief Police Inspector Soren Thomassen told journalists police had no indication the shooting was an “act of terror” or that the suspect would have had acted together with others.

The shooting occurred early on Sunday, July 3, evening, at the Field’s shopping centre in the Amager district, located between the city centre and the Copenhagen international airport.

The police have detained one man in connection with the shooting. The police informed that the suspect is 22-year-old and an ethnic Dane. According to the police, the man was acting alone.

The man wore clothes similar to hunting gear and sported a rifle. Witnesses said he was acting aggressively from the onset and initially thought he was a robber. “He looked proud of what he did,” said Mahdi Al-Wazni, one of the witnesses who managed to take a picture of the shooter. Another witness said that she and 10 other people squeezed into a small toilet room to hide from the assailant.

The wounded have been transported to Copenhagen’s main hospital, Rigshospitalet. The hospital. had called in extra staff, including surgeons and nurses to deal with the victims of the attack.

The Danish Security and Intelligence Service assess the terrorist threat against Denmark as “serious”, with the biggest threat coming from militant Islamism. The last terrorist attack in Denmark occurred in 2015 when a lone gunman attacked a culture centre hosting a debate on freedom of speech and later outside a Copenhagen synagogue, killing three people in total. The perpetrator also wounded six intervening police officers before being gunned down himself