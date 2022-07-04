Glacier collapses, kills at least 6 in Italian Alps

Record-high temperatures led to a collapse of a part of a mountain glacier in the Italian Alps on Sunday, local authorities said while local media reported that at least six people perished under the avalanche.

Boulders tumbling down the side of the mountain were shown in a video released by Alpine Mountain Rescue. The footage was recorded from a helicopter deck.

“Rescue operations are in progress following a large ice avalanche involving excursionists,” the Trento provincial government said, adding that there was likely to be a “heavy toll” of injuries or deaths.

At least one helicopter was dispatched to look for survivors. Injured people have been hospitalised in the towns of Belluno, Treviso, Trento and Bolzano, said the president of Veneto, Luca Zaia.

The number of victims could not be immediately confirmed, Reuters wrote.

The avalanche took place on the Marmolada, a mountain of more than 3,300 meters in the Dolomite range in the eastern part of the Italian Alps, between the regions of Trento and Veneto. The glacier is a famous skiing resort during the winter season.

An early summer heatwave in Italy saw temperatures on the Marmolada touch 10 degrees Celsius on Saturday, Mr Zaia said.