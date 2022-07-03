Finns do not fear Russian invasion, but they do not trust Putin: Finnish historian

Markku Kangaspuro, professor of Russian contemporary history, was invited by TVP World to talk about Finno-Russian relations in the face of the current international situation.

TVP World asked Prof Kangaspuro whether Finns are afraid of the Russian invasion and has their application to join NATO caused increased tensions with Russia and made possible aggression more likely. According to the professor, Finns do not fear a Russian invasion, or at least not in the immediate future, realising that Russia is bogged down in Ukraine. But the Kremlin regime of Vladimir Putin has proven to be aggressive and unpredictable, and therefore they do not rule out that Russia will pose a threat to their country in the future.

Prof Kangaspuro also spoke of the state of Finno-Russian diplomatic relations, the Finns’ support for NATO membership, the Turkish conditions for lifting the veto of Sweden and Finland’s membership, and the effect of the war and sanctions against Russia on the Finnish economy.