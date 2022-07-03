Deadly mass shooting in Copenhagen

A shooting in a shopping centre in the Danish capital of Copenhagen has resulted in several deaths. The alleged perpetrator has been arrested.

The Danish police said that they do not rule out that the shooting was an act of terrorism.

The shooting occurred early on Sunday, July 3, evening, at the Field’s shopping centre in the Amager district, located between the city centre and the Copenhagen international airport.

The police have detained one man in connection with the shooting. The police informed that the suspect is 22-year-old and an ethnic Dane. According to the police, the man was acting alone.

The wounded have been transported to Copenhagen’s main hospital, Rigshospitalet. The hospital. had called in extra staff, including surgeons and nurses to deal with the victims of the attack.