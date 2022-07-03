Our fighter jets will guard Slovakia’s air space from September: Czech PM

On Sunday, July 3, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced that Czech fighter jets will guard neighbouring Slovakia’s air space as of September.

Slovakia decided to ground its Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets, which could be sent to neighbouring Ukraine to help Kyiv defend itself against Russia’s invasion, but requested that its NATO allies help patrol the Slovak air space.

“I don’t see any problem there, the government will certainly approve it,” Czech PM Fiala said in a televised conversation with Eduard Heger, his Slovak counterpart.

Slovakia ordered US-made F-16 fighter jets back in 2018 and they were expected to arrive this year, but the delivery has been delayed and is now assumed to be fulfilled in 2024.