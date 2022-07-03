Russia renames square in front of US embassy

The square in front of the US embassy in Moscow was renamed to honour one of the separatist “people’s republics” in eastern Ukraine, prompting the American diplomatic post to remove its address from its website.

In a gesture of puerile spite, the square at which the US embassy in Moscow is located was renamed the “Donetsk People’s Republic Square”, honouring the self-proclaimed pro-Russian separatist entity in eastern Ukraine.

Following this, the embassy has removed the address from its website, albeit not from the subpages, replacing it with geographic coordinates.

Moscow municipal authorities have decided to change the name of the square in the latter half of June, following a vote among the local residents. Mediazona, an independent Russian media outlet, reports that citizens on government payroll were forced to vote in favour of the change.