Fatal shark attack prompts Egypt to shut down Red Sea beaches

The death of an Austrian woman resident in Egypt has prompted Egypt’s Red Sea Governorate to shut down several beaches on Friday.

The 68-year-old Austrian woman, who was married to a local man and had been a resident of Egypt for five years, was attacked off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh near the well-known resort of Hurghada.

According to the Red Sea Health Affairs Directorate, the victim was transferred to a local private hospital but attempts to resuscitate her failed and she succumbed to her injuries due to massive blood loss.