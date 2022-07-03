POLIN museum wins Europa Nostra Award

POLIN's prize-winning TISH Jewish Food Festival, an original project by the museum, was awarded in the "Education, Training and Raising Awareness" category.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The Warsaw-based POLIN Jewish history museum has received the 2022 Europa Nostra award for its Jewish cuisine festival, POLIN spokesman said on Sunday.

Sponsored by the European Commission and the Europa Nostra movement for cultural heritage, the Europa Nostra award is given to remarkable projects, initiatives and personalities in the field of cultural heritage.

It is the most prestigious cultural heritage award in Europe.

The awarding will take place on September 26 2022 in the National Opera in Prague.