Germany hoped war in Ukraine would end quickly: expert for TVP World

Europe has to use all the economic means possible to defeat Russia, because the long-term effects of war may be much more severe than just the gas shortages, said Maciej Kożuszek, the head of international desk at the Gazeta Polska daily, in an interview for TVP World.

Recently, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that Europe should be prepared that it may take the EU a long time to become independent from Russian fossil fuels. Maciej Kożuszek stresses that one question needs to be asked: Why did the Germans do hardly anything to prepare themselves for such a scenario?

He also pointed out that despite knowing that Putin had been preparing the invasion of Ukraine for a year, Germany did not make any significant steps in terms of diversifying their energy sources, including LNG terminals and nuclear power plants. What is even more intriguing is the fact that the German authorities kept asking the US to lift sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, co-financed by Russia. According to Mr Kożuszek, it looks as if Germany hoped that the war would end quickly.

Referring to the German stance as regards sanctioning free transit between Russia and Kaliningrad Oblast, which is usually taking place through the territory of Lithuania, Mr Kożuszek stated that there were a number of “feeble-hearted” members of NATO who fear any type of confrontation with Russia, and Germany are among them.

In his opinion, such actions strike at the core credibility of NATO in the field of security. If the sanctions are to be lifted, Lithuania will have to give away part of its sovereignty in the name of overall security.

In the context of the next package of EU sanctions on Russia, Mr Kożuszek is sceptical of any restrictions in the energy sector, instead, he believes that the EU will lean towards financial ones.