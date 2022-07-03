Świątek crashes out of Wimbledon

Kieran Galvin/PAP/EPA

Polish tennis star and world number one Iga Świątek has been knocked out of Wimbledon in one of the biggest upsets so far at the All England Club.

Świątek went down 6-4 6-2 to France’s Alize Cornet, ranked 37 in the world, in a defeat that brought an end to the Pole’s 37-match winning streak.

Despite her dominant form of late, Świątek struggled to find her fluidity in the match, making a series of unforced errors.