Civilian infrastructure under heavy fire, fierce fights in East Ukraine

The last 24 hours saw the intensified fighting for Lysychansk, the last Ukrainian bastion in the strategic eastern province of Luhansk. On the entire front, as well as in the southern part of Ukraine, Russia’s continuous use of artillery and rocket missiles that razes the civilian infrastructure to the ground takes its toll on the population, killing dozens and wounding hundreds.

Fights in Luhansk: Lysychansk in critical situation



Although the pro-Moscow self proclaimed authorities of Luhansk claim that the city of Lysychansk has been brought under Russian control, it is still far from being taken over entirely.

Ukraine National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk told Ukrainian national television the city remained in Ukrainian hands.

“Now there are fierce battles near Lysychansk, however, fortunately, the city is not surrounded and is under the control of the Ukrainian army,” Mr Muzychuk said, admitting at the same time that the situation in this particular area is one of the most difficult on the entire front line.

“Brutal hostilities continue along the entire front line, in Donbas – the epicentre, of course, in the cities of the Luhansk region. Hostile activity is intensifying in the Kharkiv region,” said the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Saturday evening video message.

He added that Ukrainian forces have driven Russian troops from the town of Ivanivka in the Kherson region.

Odesa



On Saturday, huge blasts shook the southern city of Odesa after the civilian toll from Russian strikes climbed in towns well behind the front lines.

The city’s mayor advised inhabitants to stay in shelters.

The cause of the blasts was not immediately clear, although Russia later said it had hit army command posts in the area.

Attacks on civilian infrastructure



Authorities said a missile slammed into an apartment block near Odesa on Friday, killing at least 21 people. It was yet another attack on the civilian infrastructure that inflicted heavy casualties. On Monday, June 27, a shopping mall in the central city of Kremenchuk was targeted by the Russian missiles, leaving at least 19 dead.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced the strikes on Friday as “conscious, deliberately targeted Russian terror and not some sort of error or a coincidental missile strike.”

Kyiv says Moscow has intensified missile attacks on cities far from the main eastern battlefields and that it deliberately hit civilian sites. Ukrainian troops on the eastern front lines meanwhile point to intense artillery barrages that have been pummelling residential areas.

Thousands of civilians have been killed and cities levelled since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov repeated Russian denials that its forces targeted civilians.

Ukrainian settlements under heavy bombardment



In June, Russian forces seized Lysychansk’s sister city Sievierodonetsk after some of the heaviest fighting of the war that pounded whole districts into rubble. Other settlements now face similar bombardment.

The Ukrainian military believes that the Russian tactic right now is to shell any building that can serve as a hideout for the defenders.

Ukraine has appealed for more weapons from the West, saying its forces are heavily outgunned by the Russian military.

Snake Island taken back



Despite being battered in the east, Ukrainian forces have made some advances elsewhere, including forcing Russia to withdraw from Snake Island, a Black Sea outcrop southeast of Odesa that Moscow captured at the start of the war.

Russia had used Snake Island to impose a blockade on Ukraine, one of the world’s biggest grain exporters and a major producer of seed for vegetable oils. The disruptions have helped fuel a surge in global grain and food prices.

Russia, also a big grain producer, denies it has caused the food crisis, blaming Western sanctions for hurting its exports.